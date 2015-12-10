FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit hopes to wrap up Ukrainian sale early 2016 - CEO
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

UniCredit hopes to wrap up Ukrainian sale early 2016 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - UniCredit hopes to wrap up the sale of its Ukrainian business early next year as Italy’s biggest bank by assets presses ahead with a series of disposals, its CEO said.

In August UniCredit started three months of exclusive talks with ABH Holdings, part of Russia’s Alfa Group.

“I confirm the exclusive talks with Alfa group... we hope to close the deal at the start of next year,” Federico Ghizzoni said in a meeting with foreign reporters.

Ghizzoni, who confirmed the bank was not interested in M&A and was focused more on selling assets, said the deal to merge its Pioneer asset management business with that of Santander would be completed in the second quarter.

UniCredit did not intend to sell its Russian business, he said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
