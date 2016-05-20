FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Unicredit CEO might resign ahead of May 24 board meeting -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Unicredit chief executive Federico Ghizzoni might resign ahead of a board meeting set for May 24, three sources close to some of the Italian bank’s shareholders said on Friday.

Uncredit declined to comment.

“There is a 90 percent probability that Ghizzoni will come to the board meeting having resigned,” said one of the sources, who declined to be named. The three sources said the situation remained fluid.

Ghizzoni, who has headed UniCredit since 2010, has faced growing shareholder discontent over the bank’s weak share price performance, stretched capital position and low profitability when compared to rival Intesa Sanpaolo. (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

