Shares in UniCredit up more than 2 pct ahead of key board meeting
May 24, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Shares in UniCredit up more than 2 pct ahead of key board meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares in UniCredit rose more than 2 percent in early trade on Tuesday, ahead of a board meeting expected to formally approve the search for a new chief executive.

Italy’s top lender by assets has called an extraordinary board meeting for Tuesday at 4 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) to discuss governance issues and the replacement of embattled CEO Federico Ghizzoni, according to a source close to the matter.

Shares in UniCredit were up 2.8 percent at 2.996 euros at 0801 GMT outperforming a 1.2 percent gain in Europe’s banking stock index.

Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
