UniCredit picks head hunter for CEO replacement

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit has chosen head hunter Egon Zehnder to help it select a new chief executive, it said in a brief statement on Wednesday without giving further details.

The bank's current boss, Federico Ghizzoni, agreed to step down last week following months of shareholder discontent over share price performance, profitability and capital undermining his position.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that some institutional investors at UniCredit were losing patience with the pace of progress by big shareholders in finding a new head.