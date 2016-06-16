UniCredit aims to draw up CEO shortlist by end-June - sources

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, aims to draw up a shortlist of candidates to replace Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni by end-June as pressure mounts from some shareholders to appoint a new boss quickly, three sources close to the matter said.

Two of the sources told Reuters on Thursday the shortlist would likely comprise three names. These should be an internal candidate, and two outsiders - an Italian and a foreigner. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio)