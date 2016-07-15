FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit may review operations but will keep European identity - CEO
July 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

UniCredit may review operations but will keep European identity - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - UniCredit may review where it operates but the Italian lender does not plan to change its European identity, its new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier told Il Sole 24 Ore paper in an interview published on Friday.

Italy's biggest bank by assets picked French investment banker Mustier as CEO last month in a move which a source said was likely to lead to a multi-billion euro cash call and asset sales. He started in his new job on Tuesday.

Asked whether UniCredit may get out of some of its markets, which now span 17 countries following a buying spree in Germany and central Europe, Mustier said:

"The group's footprint could be looked at, but we don't plan to change the European identity of a group present with individual banks in many markets but able to serve its customers with an international network."

Mustier said he expected to present a new business plan most likely in the fourth quarter of this year.

Asked about whether the bank needed to tap shareholders for cash, he said the bank was preparing a set of actions to strengthen its capital. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
