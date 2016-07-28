FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UniCredit will not do more beyond current commitment to Atlante - CEO to paper
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 6:22 AM / a year ago

UniCredit will not do more beyond current commitment to Atlante - CEO to paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - UniCredit does not plan to do more beyond its current 1 billion euro ($1.11 billion) commitment to Italian bank bailout fund Atlante, new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Thursday.

A source told Reuters on Wednesday that UniCredit was among a pool of banks that were contacted to help guarantee a 5-billion euro cash call at troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena which is in a race to ease regulatory concerns over its stability.

"We have taken a commitment in Atlante, we will not do more and we don't want to comment on any rumours," Mustier said when asked about being part of the guaranteeing consortium.

The manager also said he is calm about the upcoming results of European bank stress tests that will be released on Friday, adding he does not expect anything in particular and expects to sleep calmly at night.

Mustier reiterated the bank wanted to strengthen and optimise its capital base. ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.