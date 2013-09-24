FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit says expects more info on banking union by mid-Oct
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013 / 3:57 PM / 4 years ago

UniCredit says expects more info on banking union by mid-Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The CEO of UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday he expected European banks to have clear instructions on how the process towards a banking union will be implemented by mid-October.

“By mid-October there should be precise instructions,” Federico Ghizzoni told reporters.

He said the asset quality review and the stress tests on lenders to be conducted by European regulators should be completed by mid-2014.

Ghizzoni also said he did not expect the European Central Bank to launch another round of cheap longer-term loans but that it would instead, if needed, provide liquidity to individual banks offering adequate collateral.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.