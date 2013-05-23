FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit CEO sees Q2 results in line with Q1
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2013

UniCredit CEO sees Q2 results in line with Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 23 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s performance in the second quarter of the year is in line with the first quarter, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Thursday.

Italy’s largest bank by assets reported a higher-than-expected net profit of 449 million euros in the first three months of the year thanks to lower loan loss provisions and a strong trading income.

“The second quarter is in line with the first, I cannot say more,” Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
