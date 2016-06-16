UPDATE 1-UniCredit aims to draw up CEO shortlist by end-June - sources

* Shortlist expected to comprise 3 names - sources

* Internal candidates being considered-sources

* Some shareholders losing patience with pace of CEO search (Adds background, quotes)

By Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, aims to draw up a shortlist of candidates to replace Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni by end-June as pressure mounts to appoint a new boss quickly, three sources close to the matter said.

Ghizzoni, who has been at the helm of UniCredit since 2010, agreed on May 24 to step down when a successor is found after growing investor discontent with the bank's poor share price performance and stretched capital base.

Two of the sources told Reuters on Thursday the shortlist would likely comprise three names, including an internal candidate - an option favoured inside the bank but one that fund managers say would likely disappoint the market.

The other two candidates on the shortlist are expected to be outsiders - an Italian and a foreigner, according to one source.

Among internal managers, investment banking head Gianni Franco Papa, deputy director general Paolo Fiorentino and the head of central and eastern European operations Carlo Vivaldi are being considered for the post, the sources said.

Outside candidates tipped for the job include Frenchman Jean-Pierre Mustier, a former Societe Generale and UniCredit executive, Merrill Lynch's Italy chief Marco Morelli and investment bank Mediobanca CEO, Alberto Nagel.

Other names mentioned include the head of Intesa Sanpoalo's investment bank arm Gaetano Micciche, former Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Corrado Passera, the head of Deutsche Bank in Italy Flavio Valeri and Giampiero Maioli, chief of Credit Agricole's Italian unit.

Shareholders are divided over who should get the job, especially as the new CEO is widely expected to have to launch a capital increase to bolster the bank's financial strength.

"The bank has many challenges to overcome - not least the fact that it has not yet put questions over its capital base to rest, which could mean it might struggle to hold onto some of its crown jewels in the near to medium term," said Filippo Alloatti, senior credit analyst at Hermes Investment Management, which holds UniCredit bonds.

"I don't think there are any internal candidates who are up to the task, and some of the names that have been mentioned in the press as possible successors are underwhelming."

Chairman Giuseppe Vita said last week a new CEO would not be named before end-July.

However, the Cariverona banking foundation that holds a 3 percent stake has urged a quick decision and sources have said some institutional investors were losing patience with the pace of progress.

The stock has lost 28 percent since May 24, and 57 percent since the start of the year. It hit an all-time low on Thursday.

The share price fall is worrying foreign investors like Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, which is the second biggest shareholder in UniCredit with a 5 percent stake behind BlackRock's 5.1 percent holding, one source said.

Aabar wants the bank to be managed by "a strong, competent and result-oriented" CEO. The fund declined to comment.

A separate UniCredit source said banking foundations that hold a combined 9 percent stake in the lender want to limit as much as possible the size of any capital increase to avoid excessive dilution of their stakes.

Some analysts estimate the lender may need a cash call of as much as 10 billion euros ($11 billion), although it could sell assets to reduce that amount. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (additional reporting by additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Sinead Cruise in Frankfurt, writing by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)