UniCredit CEO sees no tension among Mediobanca shareholders

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Friday he did not see any particular tension among the shareholders of top investment bank Mediobanca , whose head is being investigated for obstructing regulators.

However, when asked whether he still supported Mediobanca’s CEO Alberto Nagel, Ghizzoni said he would not comment while the probe was ongoing.

“It is not a lack of support for Nagel, but respect for the work of magistrates,” Ghizzoni told reporters.

UniCredit is Mediobanca’s single biggest shareholder.

Nagel, Italy’s most powerful banker, was questioned by magistrates this week for allegedly striking a secret “golden handshake” deal with the former owners of insurer Fondiaria-SAI to pave the way for a merger of the Fondiaria group with peer Unipol.

“It does not seem to me that there are particular tensions within Mediobanca or among shareholders. Let’s go on holiday and we will see in September,” Ghizzoni said.

Ghizzoni also said his bank had not been contacted by any authority regarding various probes about the possible manipulation of Euribor, following the Libor scandal in Britain.

He said the bank had nonetheless conducted internal checks about its procedures and no “negative cases” had emerged. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)