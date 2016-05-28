UniCredit outgoing CEO says role as chairman "not on the table"

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s outgoing Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni, who agreed to step down this week, said on Saturday the possibility of him becoming chairman of Italy’s biggest bank by assets was “not on the table”.

UniCredit said on Tuesday Ghizzoni, who had faced growing shareholder unhappiness with the bank’s weak share price performance and stretched capital base, was ready to quit but would stay on until a successor is appointed.

Ghizzoni, in his first public comments since the decision, said he would retain his executive powers during the transition.

He said he had already received a number of job offers, including from abroad.

Asked about the process to select a new CEO, Ghizzoni said:

“I think there will be a rigorous, transparent and professional process, also for the market, given that the main shareholders are funds and institutional investors. It will take the time that is necessary.”

Sources have said a successor could be named at a June 9 board meeting, but it may take a bit longer. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)