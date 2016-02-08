FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit vice chairman declines comment on talk of management change
February 8, 2016 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

UniCredit vice chairman declines comment on talk of management change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - UniCredit Deputy Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo declined to comment on Monday on a statement made by an influential shareholder in the bank who said Italy’s biggest bank by assets may need a management change.

Leonardo Del Vecchio, a veteran Italian entrepreneur who holds just under 2 percent of UniCredit, is the first shareholder in the bank to publicly state that the lender may need a new boss as CEO Federico Ghizzoni battles to retain investors’ confidence. The bank releases 2015 results on Tuesday.

“Del Vecchio is a friend and one of the entrepreneurs I esteem the most, an extraordinary person,” Montezemolo said on the sidelines of an event in Milan. “But I don’t want to make any comment on UniCredit today, simply because tomorrow we have an important board meeting.”

Only last week, Montezemolo said that Ghizzoni had the confidence of the lender’s shareholders and would keep his post. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

