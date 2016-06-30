FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit's CEO-designate Mustier says to boost capital, profits
June 30, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

UniCredit's CEO-designate Mustier says to boost capital, profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit's designated new chief executive, Jean Pierre Mustier, said on Thursday his main goal would be to boost the bank's capital position and its profitability.

In comments distributed by the bank shortly after his appointment, Mustier said he would work with the bank's board and management to draft a strategic plan for Italy's biggest bank by assets.

Mustier, who formerly headed the investment banking divisions of Societe Generale and UniCredit, takes on his new role on July 12.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
