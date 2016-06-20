FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Passera has had no contacts with head hunter searching for UniCredit CEO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 20 (Reuters) - Corrado Passera, tipped as a top candidate for the job of chief executive at UniCredit, has had no contacts with the head hunting firm that is leading the search for a new boss for the bank, a source close to Passera said on Monday.

Daily Il Fatto Quotidiano said on Sunday Passera, a former industry minister and also former CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, could be named chief executive of UniCredit as early as this week.

"Corrado Passera has had no contacts with Egon Zehnder," the source said, referring to the headhunting firm tasked by UniCredit with finding a new CEO.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
