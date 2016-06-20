Passera is among candidates for UniCredit CEO job, no decision yet-source

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Former Industry Minister Corrado Passera is among the candidates being examined by UniCredit for the job of chief executive, a source close to a key shareholder at Italy's biggest bank by assets said on Monday.

The source said no decision had yet been taken.

Passera left the job of CEO at domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo in 2011 to serve in Mario Monti's government at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis.

Il Fatto Quotidiano wrote on Sunday that the bank could appoint him CEO as early as this week. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)