Unicredit shareholder Del Vecchio backs CEO Ghizzoni, shrugs off probe
October 26, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Unicredit shareholder Del Vecchio backs CEO Ghizzoni, shrugs off probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - UniCredit shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio said on Monday he had a positive opinion of the bank’s CEO, Federico Ghizzoni, and was not worried about an investigation into alleged mafia links involving three executives at Italy’s biggest lender by assets.

Del Vecchio, who owns a stake of around 2 percent in the lender, also said he did not think that the bank may need a capital increase.

“I am not worried at all... these things can happen in companies,” said Del Vecchio when asked about the probe. UniCredit said earlier this month that a preliminary internal audit after news of the probe emerged had found no wrongdoing.

Del Vecchio, founder of eyewear maker Luxottica, said his assessment of Ghizzoni was “good.”

“I like managers who have risen through the ranks,” he added.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini

