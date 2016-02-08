FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit shareholder says bank may need management change-paper
February 8, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

UniCredit shareholder says bank may need management change-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Leonardo Del Vecchio, an influential investor in Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit , said on Monday that the lender may need management changes to adapt to a new economic environment.

Del Vecchio told La Repubblica newspaper in an interview that the bank’s CEO Federico Ghizzoni, who according to press reports faces criticism from some of the bank’s shareholders, is a “good banker”.

“But perhaps the bank today needs changes that are so radical that they can only be achieved through discontinuity,” Del Vecchio said.

According to a filing to Italy’s market watchdog in April, Del Vecchio owns just under 2 percent in UniCredit through his holding company Delfin.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

