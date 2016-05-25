FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit shares open higher after CEO agrees to step down
May 25, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

UniCredit shares open higher after CEO agrees to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Shares in UniCredit were higher in early trading on Wednesday after the lender said its CEO Federico Ghizzoni was to step down in a widely expected move.

On Monday Italy’s biggest bank by assets said it had asked Chairman Giuseppe Vita to start the succession process and that Ghizzoni would stay on until a replacement was found.

The move is expected to lead to a broader shake-up of the group and possibly a multi-billion euro capital increase.

Milan broker ICBPI said there was no surprise in the decision which had been in the air for some time.

“The new board (after the new CEO arrives) will probably approve a new business plan which will have to tackle the capital question,” the broker said.

At 0715 GMT UniCredit shares were up 0.26 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
