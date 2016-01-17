FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit plans no further assets sales after Ukraine unit - CEO
#Financials
January 17, 2016 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

UniCredit plans no further assets sales after Ukraine unit - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - UniCredit plans no further asset sales after it closes a deal to shed its Ukrainian business this year, Chief Executive Officer Federico Ghizzoni said on Sunday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a fashion show in Milan, Ghizzoni told reporters that the sale of the Ukrainian business to ABH Holdings was going forward and required only a response from regulators.

After that, “no other sales are foreseen”, he said.

UniCredit in November announced a plan to shed about 18,000 jobs and sell assets in a bid to bolster its finances without having to ask shareholders to come up with cash.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
