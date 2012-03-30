UPDATE 1-Four Italians shortlisted for UniCredit chairman job-sources

* Other candidates could be added at last minute

* Economist Tantazzi, former ENI head Gros Pietro confirm interest

* Choice seen around mid-April (Adds sources on shortlist, combines stories)

MILAN, Italy, March 30 (Reuters) - Head hunters scouting for a new chairman for UniCredit Spa, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, have drawn up a shortlist of four Italian candidates for the job, sources close to the situation said on Friday.

The four are the former head of Italy’s bourse, economist Angelo Tantazzi, former Eni Chairman Gian-Maria Gros Pietro, the chairman of German insurer Allianz in Italy, Giuseppe Vita, and the outgoing chief of Italy’s employers lobby Confindustria, Emma Marcegaglia, the sources said.

Tantazzi confirmed on Friday he had been contacted, while Gros Pietro said he would be interested in replacing outgoing Chairman Dieter Rampl, who has said he would not stand for a third mandate after clashing with some of the bank’s Italian shareholders over plans to reduce the number of board seats.

Head hunting firm Egon Zehnder International has drawn up the shortlist on behalf of UniCredit, but the sources told Reuters other candidates could be added at the last minute, and no choice was expected until mid-April.

UniCredit has to present a list of candidates for its board, which is coming up for renewal, by April 16.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters this week the next chairman would be “a prestigious figure with international experience.”

But agreeing on a candidate who can please both domestic and foreign shareholders is not an easy task. The search has concentrated on Italian names because banking foundations that have a combined 10 percent of UniCredit want an Italian to flank Ghizzoni.

“The chairman will almost certainly be Italian,” said one of the sources, adding he or she will not have a hands-on, operational role but will be more of an “institutional” figure. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio; Editing by David Holmes)