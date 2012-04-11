FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian duo seen vying for UniCredit chairman job-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 11, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 6 years ago

Italian duo seen vying for UniCredit chairman job-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Shortlist narrowed to two candidates-sources

* Chairman of Allianz in Italy slightly favourite for job-source

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - The chairman of German insurer Allianz in Italy and an experienced Italian manager who sits on the board of Fiat are the front runners to become UniCredit’s next chairman, two sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.

The sources said that a shortlist of four candidates for the job had been narrowed down to Giuseppe Vita, head of Allianz in Italy, and Gian-Maria Gros Pietro, a former Eni chairman who sits on the board of several Italian industrial groups including Fiat.

A decision could come on Thursday when UniCredit’s core foundation shareholders meet to discuss the appointment, which will also top the agenda of the bank’s governance committee later in the day, the sources said.

“The aim is to pick the new chairman tomorrow,” one of the sources said.

The same source added that Vita was seen as a slight favourite over Gros Pietro because of his German connections, which should please the German component of the UniCredit group represented by its HVB unit.

Vita is currently also chairman of the supervisory board at German publisher Axel Springer and has been chairman of Deutsche Bank in Italy.

“He speaks German, which helps, and would not overshadow (UniCredit CEO Federico) Ghizzoni,” the source said.

UniCredit’s outgoing chairman, Germany’s Dieter Rampl, is leaving after two mandates following a clash with some of the bank’s shareholders over plans to reduce the number of board seats.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets has to present a list of candidates for its board, which is coming up for renewal, by April 16. (Reporting By Paola Arosio and Andrea Mandala; editing by Keiron Henderson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.