Ex Italy bourse chief says contacted for UniCredit job
March 30, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 6 years

Ex Italy bourse chief says contacted for UniCredit job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 30 (Reuters) - The former head of Italy’s bourse, economist Angelo Tantazzi, said on Friday he had been contacted to take over the job of chairman at UniCredit .

UniCredit is considering several candidates to replace outgoing Chairman Dieter Rampl.

“They have got in touch with me and I said I was available to discuss it,” Tantazzi told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

UniCredit has to present a list of candidates for its board, which is coming up for renewal, by April 16. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach and Valentina Za)

