UniCredit's covered bond success holds hope for others

LONDON, Aug 16 (IFR) - UniCredit won plaudits for a successful covered bond which priced deeply through the government curve. The question now is whether that groundbreaking print can be replicated by fellow Italian, or possibly even Spanish banks.

Some EUR2.2bn of orders from 113 investors poured into the EUR750m January 2018 issue - the first Italian Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite since a UniCredit EUR1bn 10-year priced in August last year - despite the print at 97.5bp through BTPs.

Market access from peripheral banks has at times been curtailed by the fact their covered bonds curve trade way through their own government paper, making it difficult for investors to justify buying a deal from a relative value perspective.

The trade priced at 290bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of +290/+295 guidance, benefiting from a lack of supply and investors’ desperation to lock in yield.

“This marks a structural change in the market as the rule had always previously been that you needed to price above the government curve,” said Philipp Waldstein, head of group strategic funding and portfolio at UniCredit.

“I don’t see why this could not be applied to other jurisdictions but it works best in Italy where the indebtedness of the private sector is very low and the leverage in the mortgage market is also very low.”

The outperformance of covered bonds versus the sovereign curve is not just an Italian phenomenon, and since March, Spanish paper has also outperformed BONOs as investors seek safety in collateralised issues.

National champions like Santander and BBVA were quoted around 75bp through govvies this week for example, in sharp contrast to what they paid earlier on this year. A three-year for Santander priced in February came around 65bp back of BONOs.

Vincent Hoarau, head of covered bond syndicate at CA CIB, which led the UniCredit issue alongside Natixis, SG and UniCredit, said that there was no reason why national champions in Spain couldn’t look at a trade.

“If UniCredit can do it, I don’t see why a BBVA or Santander can‘t,” he said. “Investors are more focused on the coupon levels and the overall market backdrop and were not so focused on the relative value versus govvies. They are sitting on a lot of cash which is a costly situation, and are desperately looking for assets.”

Many bankers think Spanish banks will have to learn to accept the market levels. Several say they ruled out issuance at levels above 200bp-250bp over. To put it into context, a Santander 2017 bond was quoted at 375bp-400bp over mid-swaps on Thursday.

Meanwhile, another banker on the UniCredit issue was not as optimistic as Hoarau. “There is a lot more resistance from investors when it comes to Spanish names who have a lot more outstanding and it’s just not the same dynamics,” the banker said. “You could see a name like Intesa decide to come though.”

Bankers agreed that the pricing level of the deal was further validation of the popularity of covered bonds as an asset class. “After all, with a covered bond, you are protected with collateral,” Hoarau said. “With sovereign bonds, you have to deal with the fact that the central bank could end up being a preferred creditor.”

EXPENSIVE FUNDING

While the 97.5bp print through BTPs was clearly impressive, mid-swaps plus 290bp is not a cheap funding level for the bank however, especially on a collateralised basis.

Elevated spreads are a matter of fact for Italian banks, who have also had to pay up for senior funding. Intesa was the last Italian bank to tap the senior market in July when it priced a EUR1bn three-year at 410bp over mid-swaps, reflecting how expensive it is to fund for Italian banks. A EUR1.5bn five-year priced for UniCredit in February came at 345bp over mid-swaps over, again, a historically elevated level.

“The level we had to pay was wide and offers tremendous value but the aim of this deal was to some extent a political statement,” said UniCredit’s Waldstein.

“Also, you need to consider versus other relative value points and this is 200bp inside our CDS and 180bp below our senior level. Furthermore, we have seen a massive repricing on the asset side.”

COLLATERAL GLITCH

Leads said the issuer’s maximum EUR750m requirement had helped the dynamics of the trade in terms of final pricing.

This raised some eyebrows in the market, with bankers expecting at least EUR1bn from an issuer like UniCredit, and a number of sources suggested UniCredit had capped the size because of collateral constraints.

“It’s not collateral so much but effective use of that collateral that’s been an issue from what I understand,” said a banker. “For a larger deal, they would have to pledge more collateral to make sure they maintain the necessary levels of overcollateralisation to keep the rating.”

UniCredit took EUR36bn from the much cheaper European Central Bank LTRO operation which would have been a more efficient use of that collateral, especially at a time when mortgage lending is not growing at pace.

“EUR750m was the maximum capacity in terms we could do as we had an increase in overcollateralisation (OC) and we need to transfer more collateral into the cover pool,” said Waldstein. “However, this is a technical issue as we segregate assets step-by-step as we plan to do our next transfer in Q4 this year. The increase in OC has been driven by rating agencies requirements.” (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)