UniCredit mulling job cuts in Italy, Germany, Austria-exec

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, is considering possible job cuts in Italy, Germany and Austria, its group chief of human resources Paolo Cornetta said on Thursday.

A source at the bank told Reuters earlier this week UniCredit is planning to cut around 10,000 jobs, or 7 percent of its workforce, as it seeks to slash costs and boost profits.

The planned cuts will be concentrated in Italy, Germany and Austria, several sources said.

“We have a plan from last year, it might be that compared to the numbers in that plan there could be additional elements that will be discussed in Italy, Austria and Germany,” Cornetta told reporters.

“It’s a work in progress, the numbers are being worked on...when we present the plan, by year-end, we will detail the impact on costs and personnel.”

He said other central and eastern European countries should be excluded from those additional job cuts.