UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas buys German web broker DAB in $474 mln deal

MILAN/PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas consolidated its position in the German online investment brokerage sector on Thursday with a 354 million euro ($474 million) deal to take over web-based DAB Bank AG.

BNP, already a top player in Germany with its Cortal Consors online platform, said the purchase will double its client base to 1.4 million customers with 58 billion euros in assets under management.

Foreign banks such as BNP have battled for market share in prosperous Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, which has largely shrugged off the euro crisis with robust growth. BNP bought the 81.4 percent stake in DAB from HypoVereinsbank, the Munich-based unit of Italy’s UniCredit.

In Germany, BNP Paribas is active in retail and corporate banking with around 4,000 employees. In the online sector, it competes with Comdirect Bank, owned by Commerzbank .

Hypovereinsbank said in May it was considering a sale of DAB after a revamp of the bank’s retail business had diminished DAB’s importance within the group .

The online broker saw net profit fall by a third last year to around 12.3 million euros, hurt by the effects of low interest rates on net interest income, trading and investment.

UniCredit said it expects to book a net gain of around 180 million euros from the transaction, which would boost the group’s common equity tier 1 by 8 basis points.

Many euro zone banks are under pressure to boost their capital as the European Central Bank carries out a health check of the sector this year before taking on supervision of the bloc’s lenders. Some plan asset sales as a way to raise capital.

