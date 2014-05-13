FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Unicredit's HVB says sale of German online bank DAB an option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, May 13 (Reuters) - Hypovereinsbank, the German unit of Italian lender Unicredit, is considering a sale of its online broker DAB, Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said on Tuesday.

No decision regarding a potential divestment of the unit has yet been made, Weimer said. He added that a revamp of Hypovereinsbank’s retail business had led to DAB losing importance within the group and now being regarded as non-strategic.

Last month, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni had said that DAB was an important asset for the group, though this could change in the future.

HVB has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to evaluate strategic options for DAB, sources familiar with the matter have said.

Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
