FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unicredit soon to let suitors look at debt collection unit data
Sections
Featured
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 5, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Unicredit soon to let suitors look at debt collection unit data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Unicredit will soon let potential buyers of its Credit Management Bank unit look at its financial data, the lender’s Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.

“We are about to open the data room (to interested parties),” Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

UniCredit expects to complete the sale by the end of the year, Ghizzoni said, reiterating that investor interest for the debt collection unit appeared to be high. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.