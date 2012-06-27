FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche has options on 6 pct of UniCredit, no plans to buy
June 27, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche has options on 6 pct of UniCredit, no plans to buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italian market regulator Consob said on Wednesday that Germany’s Deutsche Bank had a potential stake of 6.07 percent in UniCredit as of June 26 resulting from call options on various stakes held by third-parties.

The German bank said on Tuesday it had helped finance the purchase of a 3.02 percent stake in UniCredit by London-based Pamplona Capital Management.

As a result of the operation Pamplona now owns 5.01 percent of UniCredit.

“In no circumstances under the transaction, will Deutsche Bank acquire and maintain shares in the share capital of UniCredit,” Deutsche Bank said.

Consob said that Deutsche had call options on Pamplona’s 5.01 percent stake as well as on a number of shares equal to 1.06 percent of UniCredit’s capital.

Pamplona, a fund backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group, became the second-largest shareholder in Italy’s biggest bank on Tuesday.

