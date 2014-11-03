FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit CEO says 2014 results dividend in line or higher -paper
November 3, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

UniCredit CEO says 2014 results dividend in line or higher -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s dividend on its 2014 results will be at least in line with the previous year, the chief executive of Italy’s biggest bank by assets said in an interview with la Repubblica A&F on Monday.

Federico Ghizzoni also confirmed a forecast for a net profit of 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) this year.

“Dividends will certainly be in line with last year and, under certain circumstances, could be higher,” he said.

Ghizzoni expressed confidence that Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which must plug a 2.1-billion euro capital shortfall after failing a pan-European banking health check, will be able to find a solution to its problems.

He reiterated that UniCredit “was a spectator and not an actor” in these events. (1 US dollar = 0.8005 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
