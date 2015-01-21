FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit's eastern European exposure not affected by strong franc
January 21, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

UniCredit's eastern European exposure not affected by strong franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - UniCredit does not expect the Swiss franc’s surge to affect its franc-denominated credit exposure in eastern Europe, the lender’s outgoing CEE chief, Gianni Franco Papa, said on Wednesday.

The bank - the largest western lender in central and eastern Europe - expected at worst a slight increase in bad loans due to the jump in the franc, Papa told reporters at a Euromoney conference.

The volume of UniCredit’s outstanding Swiss franc loans in the region was 1.3 billion euros ($1.50 billion), he said. ($1 = 0.8641 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michael Shields)

