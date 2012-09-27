FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit still in "comfort zone" in eastern Europe-paper
September 27, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

UniCredit still in "comfort zone" in eastern Europe-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit’s central and eastern European markets are still in better shape than the western part of the continent, its regional chief Gianni Franco Papa said in an Austrian newspaper interview published on Thursday.

Papa told the Wiener Zeitung that economic growth in eastern Europe, where UniCredit Bank Austria is market leader, was still set to hit 2.5 percent this year and 3.1 percent in 2013 despite some countries’ strong reliance on exports.

“So there is some weakening but overall we are still in the comfort zone. Domestic consumption picked up again in 2011 and helped economies. That is a better and more sustainable form of growth than before,” he said.

He said the situation for its loss-making bank in Kazakhstan was improving thanks to an economic boom fuelled by high commodities prices. “It will still take some time but the numbers are encouraging for us,” he said.

Asked whether the bank could withdraw from Kazakhstan, he said: “We have always said that there are countries where we are re-evaluating. Leaving a country means finding a buyer. I don’t see much activity here at the moment.”

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 531 12 258; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
