Unicredit CEO says core capital ratio above ECB indication

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The minimum Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) target indicated by the European Central Bank for UniCredit is below the Italian lender’s current level, the UniCredit CEO said on Thursday.

“The ECB’s indications are that our capital is sufficient,” Federico Ghizzoni said on the sidellines of a conference.

At the end of September, UniCredit had a transitional CET1 of 10.8 percent. According to sources the ECB has indicated a CET1 ratio for the bank of 9.5 percent.

The ECB is said to have assigned specific targets for capital to individual banks as part of its new role as single supervisor, which it took on in November after completing a yearlong health check of the banking sector.

Ghizzoni also said it was not yet possible to give a timeframe for the completion of the Pioneer deal with Spain’s Santander.

In September UniCredit, which owns asset manager Pioneer, and Santander announced they were in talks to combine their asset management businesses.