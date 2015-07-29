UniCredit denies report ECB unhappy with balance sheet

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets, UniCredit denied as groundless a report in an online gossip publication that said the European Central Bank was unhappy with its balance sheet.

Dagospia (www.dagospia.com) said the ECB had expressed “strong disappointment” with the bank in the past few weeks and pointed out to its management that some items on its balance sheet were not going in the right direction.

The ECB declined to comment.

A UniCredit spokesman said the report was “completely groundless.”

UniCredit shares closed down 3.3 percent on Wednesday at 5.97 euros, with one trader citing a move by broker Equita which said it had increased its underweight position on the stock.

UniCredit reports half-year results on Aug. 5.