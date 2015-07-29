FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit denies report ECB unhappy with balance sheet
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

UniCredit denies report ECB unhappy with balance sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets, UniCredit denied as groundless a report in an online gossip publication that said the European Central Bank was unhappy with its balance sheet.

Dagospia (www.dagospia.com) said the ECB had expressed “strong disappointment” with the bank in the past few weeks and pointed out to its management that some items on its balance sheet were not going in the right direction.

The ECB declined to comment.

A UniCredit spokesman said the report was “completely groundless.”

UniCredit shares closed down 3.3 percent on Wednesday at 5.97 euros, with one trader citing a move by broker Equita which said it had increased its underweight position on the stock.

UniCredit reports half-year results on Aug. 5.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.