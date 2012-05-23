UniCredit CEO says EU should make Greece 'priority'

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s chief executive said on Wednesday that policymakers should make keeping Greece in the euro zone a top priority, warning that its departure would “create volatility for sometime.”

“I think the priority should be to keep Greece in the euro,” said Federico Ghizzoni, who heads up Italy’s biggest bank by assets. “Nobody knows what would happen if it were to leave.”

Ghizzoni also said that he did not see an immediate need for another European Central Bank injection of long-term liquidity into the region’s banks, even as markets have grown more volatile in recent weeks.