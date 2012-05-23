FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit CEO says EU should make Greece 'priority'
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 5 years ago

UniCredit CEO says EU should make Greece 'priority'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s chief executive said on Wednesday that policymakers should make keeping Greece in the euro zone a top priority, warning that its departure would “create volatility for sometime.”

“I think the priority should be to keep Greece in the euro,” said Federico Ghizzoni, who heads up Italy’s biggest bank by assets. “Nobody knows what would happen if it were to leave.”

Ghizzoni also said that he did not see an immediate need for another European Central Bank injection of long-term liquidity into the region’s banks, even as markets have grown more volatile in recent weeks.

