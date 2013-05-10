FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unicredit CEO backs possible ECB buying of securitised SME loans
May 10, 2013 / 2:02 PM / in 4 years

Unicredit CEO backs possible ECB buying of securitised SME loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Unicredit head said on Friday a possible European Central Bank plan to purchase securitised loans for small and medium entreprises (SMEs) would certainly help revive credit for small companies.

“It would be one of the few effective measures they could take,” Unicredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said answering a question about the possibility the ECB starts buying asset-backed securities which wrap loans to small companies.

“I know the chairman of the ECB is very keen on going in this direction,” said Ghizzoni during the conference call on the bank results.

Unicredit CEO said the ECB had been talking with lenders about this option at various meetings. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

