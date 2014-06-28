FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit, unions agree 2,400 job cuts - union
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit, unions agree 2,400 job cuts - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit has reached a deal with unions to cut 2,400 jobs, the sector’s main union FABI said on Saturday, in the first stage of workforce reductions foreseen in the bank’s 2013-18 restructuring plan.

In the plan announced in March, the country’s biggest bank by assets said it aimed to cut around 8,500 jobs by 2018 - nearly 6 percent of its workforce - including more than 5,700 in Italy.

As part of the deal with unions, UniCredit also agreed to hire 800 young people and put 670 existing apprentices on permanent contracts, while talks on the remaining job cuts foreseen in the plan will continue next year, FABI added.

UniCredit confirmed that a deal with unions had been signed, but did not give further details. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.