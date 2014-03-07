Unicredit plans to list 25-30 pct of unit Fineco - sources

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit plans to list 25-30 percent of its online banking unit Fineco, two sources close to the situation said on Friday.

“The idea is on the table, 25-30 percent (could be listed),” one of the sources said, adding that an announcement on the matter could be made when UniCredit presents an industrial plan on March 11.

UniCredit declined to comment. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Paola Arosio; writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)