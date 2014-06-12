FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milan bourse clears listing of UniCredit online unit Fineco
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Milan bourse clears listing of UniCredit online unit Fineco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - The Milan stock exchange said on Thursday it had given the green light to the listing of shares in Fineco, the online banking unit of Italian lender UniCredit .

UniCredit plans to list between 25 percent and 35 percent of Fineco by the end of July to bolster its balance sheet as it undergoes a Europe-wide health check of lenders.

The online bank unit could be worth up to 3.5 billion euros ($4.77 billion), according to reports from two investment banks involved in the operation.

$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.