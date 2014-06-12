Milan bourse clears listing of UniCredit online unit Fineco

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - The Milan stock exchange said on Thursday it had given the green light to the listing of shares in Fineco, the online banking unit of Italian lender UniCredit .

UniCredit plans to list between 25 percent and 35 percent of Fineco by the end of July to bolster its balance sheet as it undergoes a Europe-wide health check of lenders.

The online bank unit could be worth up to 3.5 billion euros ($4.77 billion), according to reports from two investment banks involved in the operation.