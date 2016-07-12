FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

UniCredit sells 10 pct of FinecoBank, pockets 328 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Tuesday it had successfully placed 10 percent of its online broker FinecoBank at 5.40 euros per share, pocketing 328 million euros ($363 million).

The transaction will increase UniCredit's Core Tier 1 ratio by 8 basis points, Italy's biggest bank by assets said, adding it held 55.4 percent of the unit after the sale.

The deal is part of the bank's strategy to reinforce its capital position, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

