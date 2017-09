MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian bank Unicredit said on Monday it had completed the sale of a 6.7 percent stake in insurer Fondiaria-SAI to raise a gross 106.3 million euros ($146.54 million).

In a statement UniCredit said the sale of the stake, via an accelerated book build, had gone through at 1.735 euros per Fondiaria share. ($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)