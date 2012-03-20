FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali Chairman Galateri to be confirmed-source
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 6 years ago

Generali Chairman Galateri to be confirmed-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Gabriele Galateri di Genola is to be confirmed as chairman of Italian insurer Generali , a source close to the board said on Tuesday.

“Galateri will be confirmed as chairman, he has just been appointed and he is good. The deadline is just a technicality,” the source said.

Galateri was named as chairman of Generali last spring to replace Cesare Geronzi. His mandate expires at the next shareholder meeting at the end of April.

Galateri’s name had been bandied around in media reports as a possible candidate to succeed Dieter Rampl as chairman of Italian bank UniCredit. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.