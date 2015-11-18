FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit, Generali sell down stakes in Bank of Italy-sources
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

UniCredit, Generali sell down stakes in Bank of Italy-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets and the country’s largest insurer have started selling down their stakes in the Bank of Italy to comply with a law that requires investors to reduce their holdings in the central bank to 3 percent by the end of 2016.

Lender UniCredit, which so far owned 22 percent of the Bank of Italy’s share capital, sold 3.2 percent for around 240 million euros ($256 million), two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Insurer Generali trimmed its shareholding in the Italian central bank by 0.86 percent to 5.5 percent, pocketing 60 million euros, the sources added.

On Tuesday, another Italian bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, said it had signed preliminary agreements to sell part of its own stake for 430 million euros.

These transactions, which occurred at book value, will slightly boost the sellers’ capital but deprive them of generous dividends paid by the Bank of Italy, analysts said.

The total value of the Italian central bank’s share capital is 7.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.