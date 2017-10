MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of UniCredit , Italy’s biggest bank by assets, said he did not think that Greek or Spanish woes could trigger a run on Italian banks.

“I am not worried about it and there won’t be any,” CEO Federico Ghizzoni said at a press conference on Tuesday, in answer to a question.

Ghizzoni also said he did not expect Greece to leave the single currency. (Reporting by Paola Arosio)