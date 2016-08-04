FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit's HVB says won't move capital to Bank Austria
August 4, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

UniCredit's HVB says won't move capital to Bank Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - UniCredit's German unit HypoVereinsbank (HVB) has no plans to inject capital at sister company Bank Austria, HVB's chief executive said on Thursday.

"That won't happen, that isn't even allowed," Theodor Weimer said during a telephone conference.

A German newspaper had suggested last month that UniCredit could move capital from the German business to Bank Austria to meet European regulators' tougher capital requirements as a condition for approving the transfer of its central and east European assets to Milan.

HVB's Weimer said any money would have to come from parent UniCredit.

"But I am not aware of any such plans," he said. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

