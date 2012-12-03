FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit chairman not worried about HVB probe
December 3, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

UniCredit chairman not worried about HVB probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italy’s biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, said on Monday the lender was not worried about a tax evasion probe involving its German unit HVB.

“We are waiting for the findings, but we are serene,” Giuseppe Vita told reporters.

German state prosecutors raided the Munich offices of HVB last week as part of a tax evasion probe relating to share transactions in 2006-08. HVB said it was cooperating with authorities.

UniCredit bought HVB in 2005.

Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
