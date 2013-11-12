FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unicredit not discussing HVB float to raise capital - HVB CEO
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Unicredit not discussing HVB float to raise capital - HVB CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian banking group Unicredit has plenty of ways to deal with a possible capital shortfall should one arise, and there are no discussions about listing its German division HVB, HVB chief executive Theodor Weimer said on Tuesday.

“You have to have the need to raise capital in the first place, and the (Unicredit) group isn’t so poorly positioned there,” Weimer told journalists. “Secondly, there are many further measures that would also be considered on a purely theoretical basis.”

Speculation rose in October that Unicredit may consider floating HVB should upcoming stress tests require Italy’s largest bank by assets to raise more capital.

Reporting Andreas Kroener; Writing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.