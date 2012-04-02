FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit foundations to present board list April 16
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 6 years ago

UniCredit foundations to present board list April 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - The foundation shareholders of UniCredit will present their slate of candidates for the Italian bank’s new board on April 16, the last day possible, Marco Cammelli, chairman of the Carimonte foundation, said on Monday.

“It will be presented on the 16th,” Cammelli said at the end of a meeting among all the foundation shareholders of Italy’s biggest bank by assets.

Chairman Dieter Rampl announced earlier this year he would resign from the bank in May.

Four Italians have been shortlisted to replace him sources close to the situation said on Friday. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.