FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit posted double-digit growth in Italy in 2013-exec
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 11, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

UniCredit posted double-digit growth in Italy in 2013-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit posted a double-digit growth in operating results in its Italian home turf last year, the bank’s country chairman for Italy Gabriele Piccini said on Tuesday.

Piccini also told reporters there was nothing concrete for the time being about the possibility of the bank setting up a vehicle with rival Intesa Sanpaolo to pool problematic loans.

Two sources close to the matter told Reuters last week UniCredit and Intesa were in preliminary talks with U.S. fund KKR about creating a fund to hold their restructured loans. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.