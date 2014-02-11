UniCredit posted double-digit growth in Italy in 2013-exec

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit posted a double-digit growth in operating results in its Italian home turf last year, the bank’s country chairman for Italy Gabriele Piccini said on Tuesday.

Piccini also told reporters there was nothing concrete for the time being about the possibility of the bank setting up a vehicle with rival Intesa Sanpaolo to pool problematic loans.

Two sources close to the matter told Reuters last week UniCredit and Intesa were in preliminary talks with U.S. fund KKR about creating a fund to hold their restructured loans. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)