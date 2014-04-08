FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit says Pioneer not up for sale, DAB "important asset"
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit says Pioneer not up for sale, DAB "important asset"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - The chief executive of UniCredit said on Tuesday the Italian banking group’s asset management unit Pioneer Investments was not up for sale, while a planned sale of a stake in its credit management unit UCCMB would require several months.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni also said that the online broker business DAB Bank of its German unit HVB was an important asset for the group, though this could change in the future.

A German online newspaper wrote last week that HVB was mulling options for DAB, including a possible sale.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was considering a bid for Pioneer, one of Europe’s biggest money managers. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.